Konnech, the Michigan-based election software management company whose CEO was recently arrested for allegedly storing the personal data of poll workers on servers located in China, contracted with the Department of Defense to manage election logistics for service members Breitbart News has confirmed.

Eugene Yu was arrested by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on October 4th in connection with the purported theft of personally identifiable information of county poll workers whose data was allegedly discovered on servers in the People’s Republic of China. Konnech’s software, the PollChief Election Worker Management System, was used by LA County and many other counties in the United States to manage, pay and communicate with election poll workers. LA County asserts Konnech “was supposed to securely maintain the data and that only United States citizens and permanent residents have access to it,” but said that information has been discovered on Chinese servers.

In response to a Breitbart News request, DoD provided documents revealing Konnech was contracted to provide online voting services for the states of Montana, New Jersey, and Nevada between July 8, 2010 and January 31, 2011. The now-defunct DoD Business Transformation Agency (BTA) awarded the contracts. Open source documents reveal the existence of a BTA email to Konnech on April 21, 2010 advising that “BTA would like to offer Konnech a [Blanket Purchase Agreement] for the FVAP Wizard Support Services Requirement.” The correspondence is titled “FVAP BTA Offer” and is further evidence of a relationship between Konnech and the Pentagon.

