NY POST

The pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter was warned he was flying too low for so-called “flight following” – meaning the chopper could not be picked up by radar to receive guidance from air traffic control under visual flight rules. Moments later, he crashed into a California mountainside at around 185 mph, killing all nine people aboard. The audio between pilot Ara Zobayan and air traffic control reveals an attempt to guide the Sikorsky S-76B — tail number N72EX — to Burbank Airport. “Helicopter 7-2 Echo X-ray, you’re still too low for flight following at this time,” the controller tells Zobayan.

