The ‘Iranian sympathizer’ accused of trying to murder Sir Salman Rushdie kept his warped fanaticism a secret from his closest friends and family, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Hadi Matar’s shellshocked mother and siblings remained holed up in their home in Fairview, New Jersey a day after cops raided the four-bed property looking for clues in the frenzied stabbing of acclaimed author Rushdie, 75.

A close friend told DailyMail.com he trained with Hadi and spent time with his family – but didn’t detect the slightest hint of religious extremism.

‘He never referenced religion, he never referenced politics. Honestly I would never have known he was even a Muslim before I heard what happened on the news,’ the friend said.

