NEW YORK POST:

A wanted ex-con allegedly stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise by threatening a drug store worker with a knife — yet had his armed robbery charges downgraded under the controversial, progressive policies of Manhattan’s new district attorney, The Post has learned.

The move followed a similar case — featured on the front page of Sunday’s Post — in which prosecutors reduced a felony robbery charge to misdemeanor petit larceny as per the marching orders DA Alvin Bragg gave them last week.

“Bragg’s policies are an affront to every law-abiding citizen in New York City,” fumed former Manhattan assistant district attorney Daniel Ollen, who’s now a defense lawyer.

“Violent criminals now have carte blanche to re-offend, knowing full well that they will never again sniff the inside of a jail cell.”

Ollen added: “If you thought things couldn’t get any worse, think again. God help us.”

