A pair of goons flashed a knife as they yelled “Hey Jew boy” at a Brooklyn teen — the latest in a string of unsettling anti-Semitic incidents in the Big Apple, law enforcement sources said Tuesday. The hate was spewed as the 17-year-old victim was walking on Avenue O near 8th Street at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the sources said. There are two synagogues within a block of where the incident took place. The rise in anti-Semitic attacks, which Mayor Bill de Blasio has deemed a race-hate “crisis,” has prompted the administration to increase police presence in Jewish communities and around houses of worship.

