The number of knife crime offenses committed in England and Wales has soared to its highest record in a decade, according to new UK government figures.

Data published by the Ministry of Justice on Thursday shows that the epidemic blighting the streets of England and Wales shows no sign of abating. In total, 26,364 offences were recorded in the year to September 2019, 3 percent up on the previous year, and the highest number since 2009.

The government document says the rise is driven by an increase of people being in possession of “an article with a blade or point offences.”

The shocking figures come after a number of government initiatives and ideas from ministers on how to combat the plague of knife crime offenses were widely ridiculed on social media.