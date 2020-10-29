The New York Post:

A woman was decapitated and two other people were killed by a knife-wielding “terrorist” who shouted “Allahu akbar!” at a church in the French city of Nice — one of three attacks targeting the country on Thursday.

Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the vile attack occurred at the Notre Dame Basilica in the Mediterranean city and that police had detained the assailant.

Estrosi described the assailant as a “terrorist” who shouted “Allahu akbar!” — Arabic for “God is great” — repeatedly as police collared him.

“The meaning of his gesture left no doubt,” the mayor said.

Two people were killed inside the church, an elderly woman who was beheaded, and a man whose throat was cut, according to the BBC.

A wounded woman managed to flee to a nearby café , but died of her injuries later, a police source told Agence France-Presse.

