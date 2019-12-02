THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar hit at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for entering the presidential race because of a weak field and defended the 2020 Democratic candidates against such an accusation.

Discussing on Sunday with Chuck Todd the internecine feuding among the Democrats, Klobuchar maintained confidence that the party will ultimately unite around one nominee. She conceded that she is unable to compete financially against billionaires such as Bloomberg and Tom Steyer. Bloomberg, who entered the race last week, is set to break a record for the amount of money spent on television ads.

“You seem particularly insulted by Bloomberg’s entry,” Todd observed, and asked whether Klobuchar was particularly incensed that Bloomberg is moving into her “space” as the candidate that could take over if Joe Biden “falters.”

Conceding her belief that Bloomberg has done good work, Klobuchar said, “But I don’t buy this argument that you get in because ‘everyone else sucks.’ I just don’t. I think we have strong candidates. I don’t think any of the polling or the numbers show that people are dissatisfied with all their candidates; they’re just trying to pick the right one.”