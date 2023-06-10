In a push to counter the so-called ‘climate change,’ the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), under the leadership of its founder and Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab, has proposed a comprehensive plan aiming to limit 76% of private cars by the year 2050.

The authoritarian objective is a part of WEF’s broader vision for a ‘sustainable and low-carbon future,’ as outlined in its Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility in collaboration with Visa in May 2023.

According to WEF’s recently published white paper, by 2050, people are likely to travel twice as much within cities as they do now. If people don’t change anything, this would mean that there would be 2.1 billion cars, buses, and other vehicles on the road, emitting 4.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide.

The paper suggests if we can get more people using shared transport, like public buses or ride shares, and if we can switch to electric cars and self-driving vehicles, we could bring the number of vehicles down to just 500 million by 2050. This would dramatically reduce our carbon emissions – ‘by 80%.’

The reduction from 2.1 billion vehicles to 0.5 billion vehicles is a decrease of 1.6 billion vehicles. So, the reduction of vehicles from 2.1 billion to 0.5 billion represents a decrease of about 76.19%.

