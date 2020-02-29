Bothell-Kenmore Reporter – Seattle/Kirkland WA:

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first presumed coronavirus-related death in the United States, according to a release. The death was on the Eastside.

Two people were brought to the Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland late Friday night (Feb. 28). One person died Saturday morning (Feb. 29). The cause must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), but the deceased patient and a second patient tested positive at the hospital.

“We are working closely with health authorities following the death of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Evergreen Hospital said in a written statement sent by spokesperson Julia Irwin. “That patient came to our facility with serious respiratory issues, and following guidelines set by the CDC, EvergreenHealth tested the patient for COVID-19. That test was positive. There is a second patient that also tested positive. That patient is in isolation and is receiving appropriate treatment.”

Additional precautions are being taken.

