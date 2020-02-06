TMZ

Kirk Douglas — renowned actor and father of Michael Douglas, with a decorated career spanning more than 6 decades — has died. Kirk passed Wednesday. Kirk’s health had been in decline. In 1996 he suffered a stroke but recovered most of his faculties. Last time we saw him enjoying life was in April 2019 when he was “camping” in his grandson’s backyard. Michael told People, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard of us all to aspire to.”

