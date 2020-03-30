DNYUZ:

Thailand’s playboy king has taken over a luxury German hotel to isolate from the coronavirus — along with a harem of 20 women, according to reports.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, reportedly booked the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl with “special permission” to break the lockdown in the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Independent said, quoting German media.

But rather than isolate, he moved in a harem of 20 concubines along with a team of servants, the UK paper said, citing German tabloid Bild.

The king, widely known as Rama X, planned an even bigger party — but 119 members of his entourage were forced to return to Thailand amid fears they had the potentially deadly bug, the report said.

