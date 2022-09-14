NY Post

From pampered prince to coddled king.

Although he was just named Britain’s ruling monarch last weekend, Charles III has been living like a king his whole life. King Charles was reportedly nicknamed the “pampered prince” by his staff at Clarence House, where he lived with his wife Queen Consort Camilla from 2003 until he recently took the throne. Details of the former Prince of Wales’ lavish requests were revealed in the 2015 Amazon Prime documentary “Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm.” Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, revealed the precise directions the king’s staff are given to care for him from ironing his shoelaces to putting toothpaste on his toothbrush. The former butler shared that King Charles had “everything done for him.” “His pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid,” in a bath tub filled “only half full,” Burrell said. The king even “has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.” After getting ready, King Charles’ strict morning routine is continued with his breakfast. “Prince Charles has a healthier option. He’d have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, fresh fruit juices,” chef Graham Newbould, a former member of the royal staff said.

