King Charles Flies to COP28 Climate Conference and Joins Global Elites to Declare: ‘We Must Change our Ways’

King Charles III warned the world Friday it must change its ways to avoid climate calamity after he flew over 3,000 miles to the COP 28 climate conference in Dubai to personally deliver his opening address.

The British monarch joined upwards of 80,000 other members of the globalist elites jetting into the two-week U.N.-sponsored meeting aimed at finding ways to slash global emissions.

Among the oil-rich host country’s multitude of guests are Bill Gates and Antoine Arnault, the son of LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, the second richest man in the world after Elon Musk, according to Forbes magazine.

“Unless we rapidly repair and restore nature’s unique economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperilled,” King Charles told the World Climate Action Summit.

