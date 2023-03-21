A Super King Air B200 that crashed in February, killing its pilot and 4 passengers, took off from Bill and Hillary Clinton International Airport (LIT) in Little Rock, Arkansas in rapidly deteriorating conditions just ahead of an approaching thunderstorm with a low-level wind shear (LLWS) advisory alert issued. That’s the main focus of a preliminary report published on Friday by the NTSB.

The King Air, registration N55PC, was owned and operated by Consulting Toxicology and Environmental Health (CTEH). The passengers were emergency workers employed by the company and were traveling to John Glenn International Airport (CMH) in Columbus, Ohio in response to a deadly alloy plant explosion in Bedford, Ohio. The flight was listed as a part 91 business flight.

Gunter Beaty, Kyle Bennett, Micah Kendrick, Sean Sweeney and Glenmarkus Walker died in the crash shortly after takeoff. Kendrick was a safety supervisor; Bennett was a staffing manager with a focus on logistics; Beaty was a production safety manager; Walker was a rapid responder, and Sweeney was the pilot.

Roughly five minutes before takeoff, at 11:51 a.m. CST, the pilot requested taxi clearance with Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS), which included a low-level wind shear (LLWS) advisory alert.

Seconds later, air traffic control issued clearance for taxi followed shortly after by another LLWS advisory alert. About 40 seconds later, just before 11:54 a.m., the pilot requested takeoff clearance and was cleared for takeoff by ATC about one minute afterward.

READ MORE