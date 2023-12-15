King Air crew said ‘I hope you don’t hit us’ before JetBlue tail strike

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 incurred a tail strike on takeoff after trying to avoid an oncoming King Air. Ineffective radio communication, nonstandard use of phraseology, expectation bias and the exceedance of the plane’s pitch limit resulted in a tail strike due to the surprise encounter with head-on landing traffic. The two planes were in communication prior, but the NTSB found the King Air’s communications to be informal and ineffective, contributing to the event. Minutes before the tail strike occurred, the King Air crew replied to JetBlue, “I hope you don’t hit us.”

On Jan. 22, 2022 JetBlue Airways flight 1748 readying for departure at the Yampa Valley Airport (HDN). The A320 announced on the common traffic advisory frequency that the plane was leaving the ramp to taxi to runway 10 for departure. Within a few seconds, a Beechcraft King Air B300 (N350J) on an instrument flight rules flight plan reported to the CTAF that they were, “about nine minutes out, for 10, coming in from the east, descending out of 17,000 ft.” The CTAF responded that there were “multiple aircraft inbound” and the winds were calm, then provided the altimeter setting. The JetBlue crew then began discussing the active runway and the multiple inbound planes using runway 10.

