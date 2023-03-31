Children as young as five are to be forced to read a book about transgender children as part of a ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ that has been endorsed by the Biden administration.

The Daily Wire reports that children at Burton Valley Elementary, about 20 miles east of San Francisco, will be reading a book titled “It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity.”

The book advertises itself as an introduction to “gender identity” for kids, and features child characters that are “transgender,” “cisgender,” and “non-binary”.

The first line states “This is Ruthie. She’s a transgender girl. That means when she was born, everyone thought she was a boy. Until she grew a little older — old enough to tell everyone that she’s actually a girl.”

