The New York Post:

Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright after mistakenly drawing her gun instead of her Taser, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Washington County Attorney Peter Orput, who is prosecuting the fatal incident, said details of the charges will be released later, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Potter, 48, was charged a day after she resigned from the Brooklyn Center police department in the wake of the 20-year-old’s shooting, which set of a third day of protests in the Minneapolis suburb.

The 26-year veteran and Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned in the wake of the shooting. The City Council also fired City Manager Curt Boganey over the incident.

Washington County was tapped to decide on charging decisions instead of Hennepin County — where Brooklyn Center is located — to avoid a conflict of interest, officials said.

Wright’s death also is under review by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott on Tuesday said he would ask Gov. Tim Walz to turn the prosecution over to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

