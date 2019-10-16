NY POST

He reins supreme in the Hermit Kingdom. North Korea’s diminutive despot Kim Jong Un got on his high horse Wednesday to ride up the sacred Mount Paektu — stirring up speculation that he may be preparing for a major announcement. “His march on horseback in Mount Paektu is a great event of weighty importance in the history of the Korean revolution,” the official KCNA news agency said. “Having witnessed the great moments of his thinking atop Mount Paektu, all the officials accompanying him were convinced with overflowing emotion and joy that there will be a great operation to strike the world with wonder again and make a step forward in the Korean revolution.”

