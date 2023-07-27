Kim Jong-un Shows Off ICBMs, Drones to Russian Defense Minister in North Korea

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Wednesday led Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu through a tour of a “weaponry exhibition house” in Pyongyang reportedly showcasing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and other advanced arms. Shoigu is in the country to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended hostilities in the Korean War. North and South Korea – and allies China and America, respectively – fought the active portion of the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, but the armistice agreement featured no surrenders or peace provisions, meaning the Korean War remains technically an ongoing war. Despite this, North Korea marks the signing of the armistice as “Victory Day” and claims that it “won” the war. Shoigu’s team and a partner delegation from China are the first high-profile foreign dignitaries invited to North Korea since the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Kim ordered the closure of North Korea’s borders and largely banned travel into and out of the country for most of the past three years. In early July of this year North Korea’s communist state media published images of people not wearing sanitary masks for the first time since 2020. In addition to marking an important occasion for the Kim regime, Shoigu’s visit appeared to be a test of his diplomatic abilities following an attempt to overthrow him by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), in late June. Prigozhin marched thousands of mercenaries out of Ukraine into Russia accusing Shoigu of having attacked his forces, but abruptly ended his mutiny less than a day later, retreating to Belarus under the auspices of its dictator, Alexander Lukashenko. Shoigu has kept a low profile since the mutiny, which Prigozhin directly blamed him for what occurred. Kim Jong-un personally greeted Shoigu and scheduled a tour with him of a weaponry exhibition house in North Korea’s capital, according to the regime’s state newspaper Rodong Sinmun. The newspaper described their exchange as “friendly” and brimming with “militant comradeship.” Shoigu offered Kim a personal letter written to him by Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

Read more