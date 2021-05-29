Mirror.uk:

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has ordered his forces to “eliminate” cats and pigeons as he believes they are spreading Covid-19.

The 37-year-old tyrant declared war on the animals, because he fears they are bringing the deadly virus across the border from China.

Authorities in towns and cities along the border have been seen shooting at birds and searching for cats and owners who refuse to give them up.

In Hyesan, which is near the border, a family was recently placed in an isolation facility for 20 days for raising a cat, Daily NK reports.

It comes after an order was issued to “catch and eliminate pigeons and cats” in North Korea as part of a wider effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this month, it was revealed North Korea’s dictator has reportedly banned the use of Chinese medicine at major hospitals across the country after the death of an official.

The bureaucrat, who was in his 60s and suffering from a heart-related illness, is said to have been popular with Mr Jong-un, who became North Korea’s Supreme Leader in 2011 after the death of his father Kim Jong-il.

North Korea claims to have suffered no confirmed cases of Covid-19 during the pandemic, but is promoting medicines made domestically as foreign treatments are widely unavailable due to sanctions imposed by the United Nations.

More at Mirror.uk