Jerusalem Post:

China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on him, according to three people familiar with the situation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health is reportedly in a vegetative state after undergoing a failed cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, according to the medical team treating him.



Amid conflicting reports about Kim’s health, Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Gendai reported on Friday that a Chinese medical team member on the mission to North Korea briefly explained the situation to its senior writer, Kondm Daisuke.

The medical expert said during a visit to the countryside earlier this month, Kim clutched his chest and fell to the ground. A doctor accompanying Kim immediately carried out CPR and took him to a nearby hospital for emergency care.China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on him, according to four people familiar with the situation.

Read more at The Jerusalem Post