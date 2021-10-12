NY Post

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un announced Monday that he is building an “invincible” military that will have the capability to launch a nuclear strike at the US — adding that its development serves to deter a “hostile” US causing instability in the region. The leader of the Hermit Kingdom, flanked by an array of missiles at the Defense Development Exhibition, accused the US of “wrong judgments and actions,” in a marked change of posturing since the turnover from former President Donald Trump’s administration. “The US has frequently signaled it’s not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based evidence to make us believe that they are not hostile,” Kim said. “The US is continuing to create tensions in the region with its wrong judgments and actions.” Standing amid the arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim said the weapons are not intended to start a war but to protect North Korea. “We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty,” he said. Images from the exhibition, meant to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, show Kim wearing a dark suit and strolling down a red carpet as jet fighters fly in formation overhead. The exhibition also showed off the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles, including the Hwasong-16, North Korea’s largest rocket that was first unveiled at a military parade in October 2020 but has yet to be test-fired.

