‘Intended Effect of Joe Biden’s Energy Policy’: A plot to kill the great American pickup once and for all?

“Most notably, more and more people tell me that they’re not even able to fill their pickup truck tank up for the entire week,” Cotton said. “They’ve got to fill up half a tank and hope that the price comes down by the end of the week.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Breitbart News exclusively he believes President Joe Biden and other Democrats are deliberately causing gas prices to hike to record highs on purpose to push their leftist environmentalist agenda on unsuspecting Americans.

Cotton, who campaigned last week for Republicans in Iowa ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, told Breitbart News in a phone interview between events that he believes the high gas prices are on purpose.

That, in particular, is the intended effect of Joe Biden’s energy policy. It’s not unintended or some accident. They want gas to cost $4 a gallon because they want all of us to get out of pickup trucks and SUVs and get into small electric compacts or bicycles or scooters or whatever else Pete Buttigieg takes to work.”

This is a significant development that sitting GOP U.S. senators are calling out Biden and his administration for, alleging that they are causing this phenomenon on purpose to push their agenda. Biden last week expressed shock about gas price hikes while selling his “infrastructure” plan after the U.S. House passed the so-called “Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework,” 87 days after the U.S. Senate passed the bill. The president is expected to sign the plan, which contains billions of dollars in spending on a push toward electric vehicles away from cars and trucks that run on gasoline.

