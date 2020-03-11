Associated Press – VIA USA TODAY

Grand Teton National Park officials have suspended efforts to shoot mountain goats from a helicopter after criticism from Wyoming’s governor prompted Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to intervene. Bernhardt told park officials to suspend the shooting Friday night, hours after the effort began and Gov. Mark Gordon called the helicopter shooting a “farce” in a letter to acting Grand Teton Superintendent Gopaul Noojidail. “I have long appreciated Grand Teton National Park for the treasure it is to all our citizens. Now I hope I will not have to remember it as an example of federal disregard for the sovereignty of the states,” Gordon, a Republican, wrote. Gordon said he looked forward to a “more fruitful conversation” about ways to address the mountain goats more cooperatively with the National Park Service. The Park Service suspended the flights since Friday’s initial effort, which was “effective towards meeting our objective,” park spokeswoman Denise Germann said Monday.

