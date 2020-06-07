Business Insider:

Fox News apologized for sharing a graphic that showed gains in the S&P 500 following the deaths of high-profile black men in the US “without full context.”

The graphic showed gains after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr, after the police shooting of teenager Michael Brown, when the police that beat Rodney King were acquitted, and after the recent death of George Floyd.

Democratic Rep. Bobby L. Rush had called the graphic “outrageous and disgusting” and “makes it clear that @FoxNews does not care about black lives.”

A Fox News spokesperson earlier pointed Business Insider to coverage of how the stock market reacts to such events in other media outlets, including Fortune and The Wall Street Journal.

Stocks often rise in times of upheaval and uncertainty, and they did so during the height of US coronavirus unemployment.

Fox News apologized for creating and airing a graphic highlighting how stocks have risen after the high-profile deaths of black men in the US “without full context.”

The graphic showed that the S&P 500, which tracks the performance of the biggest companies in the US, had improved in performance after civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

It also showed that it did so after police officers were filmed beating activist Rodney King were acquitted in 1992, and when the unarmed teenager Michael Brown was shot dead by police in 2014.

It also pointed to gains following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd was killed after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while taking him into custody.

Read more at Business Insider