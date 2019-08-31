New York Post:

There are two ways to close the school achievement gap: lift up struggling students or push down those who are succeeding. Having failed at the former, Mayor Bill de Blasio seems intent on pursuing the latter.

This week, de Blasio’s “School Diversity Advisory Group” recommended that the New York City Department of Education scrap Gifted & Talented programming. This idea is both jaw-dropping and entirely unsurprising.

At a basic level, it’s the logical next step in de Blasio’s escalating war against excellence: Oppose the most successful charter schools. Oppose all charter schools. Oppose a test for advanced opportunities. Oppose all advanced opportunities.

But at a deeper level, this is an inexorable extension of de Blasio’s ideology. De Blasio, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and their privileged fellow travelers define their politics as in opposition to “white supremacy.”