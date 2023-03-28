Six people – including three children – are dead after a transgender female shooter opened fire at a private school in Nashville, killing three nine-year-old children and three staff members.

🚨#BREAKING: Brand new security footage has just been released to the public showing the Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9… pic.twitter.com/OkrtC64iqg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 28, 2023

The shooter was 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who at one time attended the school.

Police said she identified as transgender, and online profiles show Audrey used ‘he/him’ pronouns.

At around 10.13am, she opened fire at The Covenant School, shooting and killing nine-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

Scruggs was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the pastor at the affiliated presbyterian church.

Substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61, were also killed.

It’s unclear what Hale’s motive was, but police believe she attended the school at some point. She had detailed, drawn maps of the school and had been surveilling it, according to police.

‘We have a manifesto, we have some writings. We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place,’ Nashville Police John Chief Drake said.

The small school is run by a church and does not employ a school resource officer.

Shortly before 10.13am, the woman entered the school through a side door and began opening fire on the second floor.

READ MORE