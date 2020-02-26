THE SUN.COM

AMERICANS were warned the “bad” coronavirus outbreak is a case of “when not if,” as San Francisco today declared a state of emergency. Mayor London Breed (D) made the announcement despite no cases of the deadly disease being confirmed in the city. She said in a statement: “The global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step-up preparedness. “We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm.” The new state of emergency will allow city officials to assemble resources and emergency planning measures and boost the ability to deploy a rapid response to a potential coronavirus case in the city, reports thehill.com. The move comes as officials predict hospital overcrowding and less cops on the streets. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledged the scale of the global pandemic right here on American soil amid more confirmed cases in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

