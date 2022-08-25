DC Police have identified the shooter in Aryeh Wolf’s murder earlier this August and are requesting assistance in tracking the killer down, police said on Monday.

Avery Miller, 27, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge for shooting Wolf – a 25-year-old Orthodox Jewish man from Baltimore who leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.

“At approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the police statement read.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

