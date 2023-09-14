Killer Danelo Cavalcante held at maximum-security prison after capture: Here’s what happens to him next

Captured killer Danelo Cavalcante is being held in a maximum security prison in Pennsylvania, where he will remain as he faces charges stemming from the two-week manhunt he sparked after breaking out from behind bars last month.

The 34-year-old was booked at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County on Wednesday, hours after K-9 units sniffed out his hiding spot under a woodpile about 20 miles north of Chester County Prison — where he escaped on Aug. 31 after crab-walking up and over a pair of close-set walls.

Within hours of his capture, Cavalcante was hit with official charges for the prison break, committed just days after being sentenced to life for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in front of her two young children in 2021.

Prosecutors are expected to levy further charges Thursday concerning any crimes he committed during his 14 days on the run.

They will likely include at least burglary and theft charges, as Cavalcante is suspected of stealing clothes and supplies along the way, and even of breaking into a suburban home and making off with a .22 caliber rifle.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 27, according to court documents, which noted Cavalcante was denied bail.

Cavalcante was booked at the maximum security SCI Phoenix after his capture

READ MORE