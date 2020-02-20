Rowan Charles Baxter killed Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three, by setting them alight in a family car

Horrific murder-suicide that’s shocked Australia unfolded at Camp Hill, Brisbane’s south-east on Wednesday

Estranged wife Hannah Clarke managed to escape burning Kia Sportage, but died in hospital from injuries

Hannah’s parents revealed Clarke had been stalking his wife for months and tracking her mobile phone

On Boxing Day last year, Baxter kidnapped one of the children and fled interstate sparking a police search

A killer father kidnapped one of his children, stalked his estranged wife and tracked her phone before burning his family to death in an ‘ambush’, her grieving parents revealed. The distraught parents of Hannah Clarke revealed to Daily Mail Australia the increasingly ‘frightening and monstrous’ descent of Rowan Baxter in the lead up to him setting a car alight killing his wife and three children, before stabbing himself to death. Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, died in the inferno while Baxter, 42, who was badly burned, stabbed himself to death and died next to the burning Kia Sportage on Raven Street in Camp Hill, Brisbane, on Wednesday morning.

