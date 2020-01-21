DAILYMAIL.COM

Sources at the CDC told CNN that a patient in Washington has the coronavirus spreading from China

Chinese officials yesterday confirmed the virus has spread between humans

Fifteen healthcare workers have caught the respiratory virus, figures show

A total of 325 people in Asia have now tested positive for the unnamed virus

Four other countries have reported cases – the US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea

Three more deaths have been announced today, taking the death toll to six

An American in Washington state has been infected with the deadly coronavirus spreading from China, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sources told CNN. The patient is a man, but his recent travel history, whether anyone else may have been exposed or where he are being treated had not been released at the time of publication. The deadly Chinese coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed six has come to the US as of Wednesday. With the addition of the US, the newly-identified coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, has now spread to four countries.

