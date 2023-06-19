The American women allegedly attacked by a man from Michigan at a German castle and thrown down a ravine had reportedly been promised a romantic view by the suspect.

Kelsey Chang, 22, was discharged from hospital on Saturday in the town of Murnau am Staffelsee after suffering cuts and bruises from the fall, in which she had been caught by a tree branch.

Her friend Eva Liu, 21, died after being shoved down the same slope by a 30-year-old US man following an attempted sexual assault at the Neuschwanstein castle in Bavaria.

The students were allegedly attacked by the man identified as Troy B, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, who faces murder charges and will not be extradited from Germany.

The suspect, who travelled to the country at the start of June and was staying at a boarding house in Oberstdorf, had allegedly tempted the women with a view commonly used in selfies, before he began his assault.

