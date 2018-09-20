FOX NEWS:

A suspect was reportedly arrested Thursday morning in the seemingly random stabbing death of a female jogger, whose Tuesday evening slaying in a “very safe neighborhood” stunned Washington, D.C. residents.

Police sources told FOX5DC a person was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Wendy K. Martinez. D.C. police scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference regarding an update in the case, officials told Fox News.

The 35-year-old woman was jogging in Logan Circle around 8 p.m. Tuesday when an assailant stabbed her in the neck. She stumbled away from the person and into a nearby takeout restaurant, where surveillance video showed Martinez appearing to alert customers to her attacker’s location.

Some of those inside the eatery ran out to track down the assailant while others tried to help Martinez, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital, FOX5DC reported.

Police don’t believe Martinez knew her attacker. The person reportedly dropped the knife used in the assault at the scene, where it was recovered by investigators.