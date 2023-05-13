Louisiana – Kenner police this week revealed a racial motive in the killing of a 66-year-old handyman.

Two black male suspects, Tahj Matthews, 23 and Maurice Holmes, 25, admitted to their role in killing Lawrence Herr while he was repairing a mailbox last month.

One of the suspects told police he “just wanted to kill a white guy.”

Matthews and Holmes were both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting on April 10.

According to reports, the suspects gunned down Lawrence Herr while he was repairing a mailbox on Kenner’s Georgetown Place.

Both suspects are being held in the Jefferson Parish Correction Center, according to WVUE.

