A migrant child facility opened Monday in Carrizo Springs, Texas. The mixed messages coming from the Biden administration about illegal immigration are producing another crisis at the southern border.

The number of unaccompanied minors trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border is rising quickly.

They must be housed somewhere when they are caught and detained. Suddenly, kids in cages isn’t a thing but warm and fuzzy childrens’ facilities are opening.

If Carrizo Springs sounds familiar it is because I have written about it several times, as has John, including posts just this month. The facility was strongly criticized by the open borders crowd and only remained open for a month during the Trump administration.

During the Obama administration, detention centers called holding facilities were built along the southern border to manage the surges of migrants looking to cross the border. Unaccompanied migrant minors pose a different challenge than migrant families or adults.

By law, once unaccompanied children are stopped by the border patrol, they have 72 hours to transfer the children to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS then puts them in a shelter, and they find placement for them somewhere in the United States. The facility in Carrizo Springs is called an overflow shelter. It was closed when the need was no longer present during the Trump administration.

Unaccompanied minors are once again surging toward the border. Coyotes are taking advantage of families and encouraging them to send their children because the Biden administration promises to implement a kinder, gentler approach to illegal immigration.

You may have noticed that the White House is deliberately trying to tamp down that message now that they realize the folly of it. Central Americans are taking Biden’s words on illegal immigration seriously. They are coming.

