Kids as young as 10 years old were among a mob of 100 rowdy youths who ransacked a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia over the weekend, police in the city said.

Cops released new surveillance footage Tuesday in hopes of identifying the young people who are wanted for looting.

The huge crowd of kids stormed the Philadelphia store at 7001 Roosevelt Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. Saturday and began looting the business, police said in a release that included new footage of the melee.

They hurled food and drinks at one another, knocked over shelves and destroyed and stole store merchandise, according to police and video footage.

One young woman jumped atop a counter and twerked as other youths filmed the pandemonium on their phones, a video shot by a store employee shows.

