A kidnapped 12-year-old girl who escaped captivity and was found walking on the side of a road in rural Alabama helped lead police to discover two decomposing bodies at the residence where she was held, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police responded to a 911 report on Monday before 8:30 a.m. from a driver who noticed a girl walking along a road in Dadeville, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said at a news conference. The girl’s escape sparked a kidnapping investigation over 24 hours that led to the residence of José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, Abbett said.

The search of his mobile home in Dadeville resulted in the discovery of two decomposing bodies, Abbett said.

Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, Ala., and charged with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of corpse. He’s being held in Tallapoosa County Jail pending a bond hearing, police said. It’s unclear whether Pascual-Reyes has an attorney.

Court documents indicate that the girl had been tied to bed posts for nearly a week, and was assaulted and drugged with alcohol, according to WSFA in Montgomery, Ala. The girl, who has not been publicly identified, had not been reported missing, Abbett said. She managed to escape when she chewed through her restraints, according to the documents.

“She’s a hero,” Abbett said of the girl.

