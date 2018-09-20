NEW YORK POST:

A UK teen with a severe dairy allergy died after he was apparently “chased” with cheese by a fellow classmate — who then hurled it down his shirt, a London coroner’s court heard this week.

The 13-year-old boy – Karanbir Cheema, who went by Karan – had the allergic reaction in June of last year at the William Perkin Church of England High School in Greenford, the UK’s Telegraph reported.

At the time, paramedics rushed an unconscious Karan to a local hospital, but he never regained consciousness and he ultimately died about two weeks later.

Karan’s schoolmate, also a 13-year-old boy, was later nabbed on suspicion of attempted murder for the incident. He has not been charged.

The tragic episode was recounted Wednesday at the Saint Pancras Coroner’s Court.

Paramedic Kierin Oppatt said the emergency call came over as “just an allergic reaction” but when he arrived on the scene Karan — who had broken out in hives — was “gasping for air,” according to the news outlet.

Oppatt recalled how Karan fell unconscious and stopped breathing shortly after he arrived.

“On arrival at the scene, I immediately knew it was life-threatening and that the patient had a high risk of going into cardiac and respiratory arrest,” Oppatt said.