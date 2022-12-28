The New York Times recently published an article that suggested there is “lingering sympathy” for disgraced FTX founder and Democrat super donor Sam Bankman-Fried who has been charged with defrauding customers and money laundering, with thousands of people losing money.

On December 26th, the New York Times published an article by business reporter Rob Copeland titled “In the Bahamas, a Sympathy for Sam Bankman-Fried,” in which he claimed that there was widespread sympathy for Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas, despite the fact that Bankman-Fried is now charged with money laundering and defrauding customers out of billions of dollars.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12 and charged with eight criminal offenses. Bankman-Fried has been accused of diverting money from his cryptocurrency exchange FTX to cover expenses and high-priced purchases since 2019.

Copeland wrote in the article: “The connection between Bahamians and Mr. Bankman-Fried, who was born and spent most of his life in California, reflects a complicated set of circumstances. Much as he did in the United States, Mr. Bankman-Fried donated millions of dollars to a dizzying collection of Bahamian charities, churches and government entities — including the local police.”

Copeland added: “Yet in interviews across the island Mr. Bankman-Fried called home for just over a year, residents almost universally said that while the white-collar nature of his crimes was troublesome, they were hardly comparable to the gang violence that pervades some corners of the island. They expressed fears of economic fallout for the island if he and the other cryptocurrency brethren he attracted didn’t return.”

