Kibbutz Founder, 85, Oldest Israeli Hostage, Dies in Hamas Captivity

The oldest Israeli hostage taken by Hamas terrorists during their barbaric October 7 attack on Israel has died in captivity. He was 85.

Aryeh Zalmanovich was one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The small Israeli farming community confirmed his death by releasing a statement:

With great sadness Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Aria (Zalman) Zalmanowicz. Zalman was 85 years old, and was a founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz. Zalman was a father of two and grandfather of five grandchildren. He was a man of the land, dedicated to agriculture his entire life. He was an avid reader, with a wide knowledge of history and the country.

May his memory be a blessing.

The Times of Israel reports the terror group had published a video in mid-November in which it appeared to show Zalmanovich looking ill.

It claimed he had later died, but this had not been confirmed until the official announcement.

