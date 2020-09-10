Breitbart:

London continues to be marred with bloodshed as a spate of stabbings with machetes, swords, and knives has taken place throughout the British capital in recent days.

In just the latest incident, a stabbing outside Manor House underground railway station in the early hours of Thursday morning took an even darker turn as a police officer investigating was hit by a car which drove through the crime scene cordon before speeding off, reports the BBC. No arrests have yet been made for the stabbing or the hit-and-run on the police officer, who was not injured and treated by a paramedic for shock at the scene.

A report in the Mirror tabloid newspaper cites the testimony of a preacher who witnessed the collision and ran to the officer’s aid. Reverand Efrayim Goldstein told the paper that he saw the officer motioned for the vehicle to stop, but instead, it swerved and hit him.

He was quoted as saying of the white car, which police officers then pursued: “He was driving quickly, there was black smoke as he turned. He swerved at the last second. He was swerving around the crime scene and went through the other tape.”

Days earlier, an unidentified man was in critical condition,and another hospitalised after a fight broke out on Streatham High Street in South London.

One witness was reported by The Sun to have said of Monday’s event: “Crazy. Was coming out of train station and 1 guy was on the ground with stab wound and possibly his friend too [sic].”

A second witness said: “Another young person stabbed in Streatham. What is wrong with our young people.”

