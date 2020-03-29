Breitbart:

London’s Metropolitan Police Force is appealing to the public to report “hate crime related to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“A hate crime is when someone commits a crime against you because of your disability, gender, identity, race, or sexual orientation, religion, or any other actual or perceived difference,” intoned an officer identified as “Constable Paul” in the video message the Met shared to social media.

“It doesn’t just mean physical violence,” he assured potential hate reporters. “Someone using offensive language towards you, or harassing you because of who you are, or who they think you are, is also a crime,” he suggested.

