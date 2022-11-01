Breitbart



The British Transport Police (BTP) have arrested a suspect after releasing footage of a man they were seeking in relation to a member of the public being shoved onto the tracks of the London Underground on October 27th. The force released video footage of a black male who they were “seeking to identify in connection [with the incident] after he was seen behaving aggressively at Marylebone station on Saturday 29 October” on their website and on social media. On Thursday, the London Underground, often referred to as the Tube, saw a “series of assaults”, with one man allegedly assaulted at Baker Street station at 11:50 a.m., another allegedly shoved onto the railway tracks at around 12 p.m., and a third coming forward to say he was allegedly “assaulted by the same man on a train from Finchley Road” later on.

