BREITBART:

Police are searching for a half-masked “axeman” who rampaged through a Tesco in south London, chasing terrified customers as they fled the store.

Security footage of the incident, shared more than six thousand times on social media, shows around 10 people running away down a corridor before the suspect bursts through a pair of doors, swinging the “axe”.

After briefly slowing down, the man is seen running after shoppers again, with the footage ending as he raises the weapon above his head and goes offscreen, at which point he is thought to have fled the supermarket.

The seven-second clip, which appears to have been taken from a CCTV recording, was uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday night by Samantha Suki Lowe, who posted it with the caption: “Wtf is going on in this world. Tescos Purley tonight”, followed by a ‘facepalm’ emoji.

While the suspect was originally said to have been wielding an axe, police referred to the weapon as a hammer in a statement, adding that so far there have been no arrests.