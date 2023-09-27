Khanna: Some California Cities Have ‘Huge’ Crime Issue Because They ‘Aren’t Enforcing the Law’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that “crime is a huge issue and we need to have better law enforcement” in some cities in California and “You can’t just break into a Target or Walgreens and not have consequences. You can’t just engage in carjacking and not have consequences.”

Khanna said, “Well, there’s no doubt that in certain cities in California that crime is a huge issue and we need to have better law enforcement. You can’t just break into a Target or Walgreens and not have consequences. You can’t just engage in carjacking and not have consequences. People do have to be arrested if they commit these crimes, and they have to be held accountable. In Silicon Valley, we have $10 trillion of market value. We have a lot of businesses. And we have — we enforce the law. We have basic public safety in San Jose, in Fremont, and other safety [sic], which makes it some of the best areas to raise families. And I believe that should be the standard around California.”

He added that in his district, there is public safety and “we value our police officers. We value public safety.” And touted Sunnyvale as one example of a model for the whole state in his district.

