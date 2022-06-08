Jerusalem Post

“The Zionists have always been a plague, even before establishing the fraudulent Zionist regime,” the Iranian leader said.

Zionism is a plague for the world of Islam and “Zionist capitalists” were a plague for the whole world, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said during a speech on Wednesday.

“Zionist capitalists”

“Today, Zionism is an obvious plague for the world of Islam,” said Khamenei, according to a transcript on his English-language website. “The Zionists have always been a plague, even before establishing the fraudulent Zionist regime. Even then, Zionist capitalists were a plague for the whole world. Now they’re a plague especially for the world of Islam.”

The Iranian supreme leader called for “the plague of Zionism” to be “exposed” in any way possible. “These Arab and non-Arab states that shook hands, kissed and held meetings with the Zionists won’t benefit from what they did at all, not at all. This will only be to their loss.”

Read More