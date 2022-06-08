Jerusalem Post
“The Zionists have always been a plague, even before establishing the fraudulent Zionist regime,” the Iranian leader said.
Zionism is a plague for the world of Islam and “Zionist capitalists” were a plague for the whole world, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said during a speech on Wednesday.
“Zionist capitalists”
“Today, Zionism is an obvious plague for the world of Islam,” said Khamenei, according to a transcript on his English-language website. “The Zionists have always been a plague, even before establishing the fraudulent Zionist regime. Even then, Zionist capitalists were a plague for the whole world. Now they’re a plague especially for the world of Islam.”
The Iranian supreme leader called for “the plague of Zionism” to be “exposed” in any way possible. “These Arab and non-Arab states that shook hands, kissed and held meetings with the Zionists won’t benefit from what they did at all, not at all. This will only be to their loss.”