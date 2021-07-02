Khaled Awad Charged in Stabbing of Boston-Area Rabbi

Khaled Awad, the 24-year-old man suspected of stabbing Rabbi Shlomo Noginski multiple times in broad daylight outside a Boston-area Jewish school on Thursday, has been charged in a Massachusetts court Friday. CBS Boston reports: Awad of Brighton, was arrested shortly after the attack outside the Shaloh House on Chestnut Hill Avenue. Boston Police said he was armed with a knife and gun. He’s charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer. He will be arraigned in Brighton District Court. Investigators said Awad came up to Rabbi Noginski Thursday afternoon, pointed a gun at him, and told him to open his van. The rabbi gave him the key, but there was a struggle and Noginski was stabbed eight times in the arm as he tried to run to Brighton Common, the park across the street.

