Kfir Bibas hostage atrocity shows why Hamas MUST be stopped

Every day brings fresh proof that Hamas will continue its atrocities until stopped. The group’s latest enormity?Handing off a 10-month-old hostage, Kfir Bibas, to another terrorist faction, with the obvious aim of wreaking extra pain on Israel and Jews worldwide — and then, the very day after revealing that, trumpeting claims that Kfir and his brother and mom got killed in an IDF shelling attack.

Hamas presented no evidence for the deaths or for Israeli culpability.And given the group’s propaganda around the al-Ahli Hospital attack, it’s not unreasonable to assume that the three may well be dead at the hands of the terrorists Hamas entrusted them to.Even if (God willing; we see no reports of shelling in Khan Younis, where the children were held) these reports are inaccurate, the sociopathic cruelty Hamas has displayed here should bring condemnation thundering down from every quarter of the world.It’s also a stark reminder: This is the terror cadre that commands huge support from America’s elites in Hollywood, academia and elsewhere.

